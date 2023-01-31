Reaching a wider audience with 2020’s The Killing of Two Lovers, writer-director Robert Machoian and star Clayne Crawford are back with their follow-up, The Integrity of Joseph Chambers. Also starring Jordana Brewster, Michael Raymond James, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the film follows insurance salesman and family man Joseph Chambers, who begins an experiment to prove himself as a capable father and husband that turns into a nightmare as he finds himself faced with a terrible choice that he must make. Ahead of a February 17 release in theaters and on VOD, the new trailer has now arrived.

John Fink said in his review, “Arriving at a scary time in American history when inflation is at an unprecedented high, The Integrity of Joseph Chambers is initially willing to lean into the impulse some have to buy a year’s worth of freeze-dried meals from Costco in the event of global catastrophe. This thread of commentary looms over Joe’s actions as he’s drawn into the woods for the vague reason of proving to his wife he’s no ‘soy boy,’ capable of ‘grown-man shit.'”

See the trailer below and read our interview with Machoian here.

The Integrity of Joseph Chambers arrives in theaters and on VOD on February 17.