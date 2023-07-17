After teaming for Sideways two decades ago, writer-director Alexander Payne and actor Paul Giamatti have reunited for a new drama. The Holdovers, which is set for a release from Focus Features starting October 27 before a wide expansion on November 10, will likely first pop up at fall festivals and now the first trailer has landed.

Here’s the synopsis: “The Holdovers follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them — a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa) — and with the school’s head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).”

See the trailer below