Some words don’t quite congeal. “Honest thief.” “Jumbo shrimp.” You remember learning these things in 7th-grade English. We could add to this canon Grand Theft Hamlet, which forms the title of Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane’s wildly ambitious documentary about COVID-time attempts to stage Shakespeare’s Hamlet––by the estimation of many, from Harold Bloom to public-school teachers, the single greatest work of literature ever produced––inside GTA Online (for those with jobs or larger passions: the online component of Grand Theft Auto V). That this encountered some difficulties should surprise precisely nobody, and the trailer (released by MUBI ahead of the film’s January 17 opening) gives further insight into such.

Here’s the synopsis: “In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, two out-of-work actors, Sam and Mark, face a bleak future. Desperate for purpose, they stumble upon an idea: stage Shakespeare’s Hamlet within the ultra-violent world of Grand Theft Auto Online. Shot entirely in-game, GRAND THEFT HAMLET explores their attempt to merge classical theatre with a chaotic digital landscape. With stunning visuals and unexpected moments of reflection, this engaging documentary examines how ancient cultural narratives can still resonate in new, virtual spaces, raising questions about art, isolation, and the digital world’s potential for storytelling.”

Watch the preview below: