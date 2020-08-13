Simon Killer, Afterschool, and Christine director Antonio Campos is back with his most ambitious project yet, the gothic drama The Devil All the Time. Featuring the stacked cast of Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Harry Melling, Eliza Scanlen, Mia Wasikowska, and Robert Pattinson, the first trailer has now arrived ahead of a release next month on Netflix.

Based on Donald Ray Pollock’s novel, the story weaves an explosive Midwestern Gothic tale spanning two decades, in which sinister characters converge around young Arvin Russell as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and everything he loves.

“It was a hard book to adapt also because there was so much that we loved,” Campos recently said. “I’m a big fan of southern gothic and noir and this was a perfect marriage of the two. Sometimes you might be adapting a piece and you think like, Well, there is a seed of a good idea here and I’ll just throw everything away and start from scratch. In this case it was like, we love everything!”

Watch the trailer below.

In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted. Co-starring Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge, this suspenseful, finely-woven tale is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel.

The Devil All the Time arrives on Netflix on September 16.