When your surname’s a noun, adjective, and verb it behooves one to keep up the family legacy. As Brandon Cronenberg continued his feature-filmmaking career with last year’s Infinity Pool, Caitlin Cronenberg is staking a similar path with the dystopian satire Humane. (Let us not forget, though, that David is likely debuting his latest feature The Shrouds in Cannes just a couple months from now, an occasion which takes precedence above all else.) Ahead of its April 26 theatrical release and Shudder debut on July 26, there is a trailer.

Starring Jay Baruchel (of the patriarch’s Cosmopolis), Emily Hampshire, and Peter Gallagher, Humane “takes place over the course of a single day, set months after a global ecological collapse has forced world leaders to take extreme measures to reduce the earth’s population, per the official synopsis. In a wealthy enclave, a recently retired newsman has invited his grown children to dinner to announce his intentions to enlist in the nation’s new euthanasia program. But when the father’s plan goes horribly awry, tensions flare and chaos erupts among his children.”

Find preview and poster below: