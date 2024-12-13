It may have taken a half-century and well after he made films with any consistency, but Alan Rudolph is at last experiencing a verdant season. Just months since a remaster and rerelease of his 1999 Breakfast of Champions, he’s been inaugurated into the Criterion Collection with one of his very greatest films, Choose Me, which arrives on 4K this March.

The month also includes Michael Mann’s Thief, upgrading a Blu-ray from 2014, and early-early Criterion title The Wages of Fear getting a much-overdue make-over. Godzilla vs. Biolante and Night Moves enter the Collection in 4K, while Charlie Chaplin’s A Woman of Paris arrives on Blu-ray.

See cover art below and more at Criterion: