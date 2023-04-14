How many movies are roundly better than Martin Scorsese’s After Hours? Whatever the number (seriously: six?) it is now surely among the greatest in the Criterion Collection, which will add a 4K UHD edition in July––sufficiently packed with features, among them a new interview between Scorsese and Fran Lebowitz, who I assume will expand on her main talking point (New York used to be different). Breathless, as established a title as they have, is also getting an upgrade that fortunately retains all features from their earlier release, while Carl Franklin’s One False Move scores 2,160 pixels.

But the most purely sizable July offering is their Budd Boetticher 4K UHD set, Criterion’s first such, boasting five films: The Tall T, Decision at Sundown, Buchanan Rides Alone, Ride Lonesome, and Comanche Station. Cheryl Dunye’s The Watermelon Woman “only” getting Blu-ray seems small in comparison, but few restorations from recent years instantly earned the “new classic” label so swiftly––it’s an admired move all the same.

See below for artwork and find more at Criterion’s website.