The February lineup for the Criterion Collection has been unveiled, featuring Sidney Lumet’s satire masterwork Network, the Coen Brothers’ The Man Who Wasn’t There, an Eclipse set featuring Ernst Lubitsch musicals, Delmer Davies’ 3:10 to Yuma, Jacques Tati’s PlayTime on 4K UHD, John Cassavetes’ A Woman Under the Influence, as well as Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Cloud as part of Criterion Premieres.

Rory O’Connor said in his Venice review of Cloud, “We might not be quite into late-period Kurosawa just yet, but after four decades behind the camera there are already signs of that same lack of fuss to his filmmaking. Just watch the opening sequence of Cloud, which delivers a full psychological profile of the film’s protagonist before even a title card appears. This sequence sees our dubiously motivated reseller flip a haul of medical equipment: ruthlessly haggling the seller down; meticulously setting up the listing; and then the anxious wait, first as he hovers over the sale price and then watching from afar as the products get snapped up, one by one; letting out a small, haunting sigh of ecstasy as the final item turns from white to red.”

