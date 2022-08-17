Where has the time gone? Summer’s on the fritz and Criterion have Thanksgiving in their sights: November’s lineup is here, boasting a 4K upgrade of In the Mood for Love—sourced from the recent restoration; YMMV—and 2,160-pixel debut for The Power of the Dog and Malcolm X. ’90s Spike Lee in that setting might be more than the eye can handle.

Cause for celebration, but no less major is the Infernal Affairs trilogy getting a duly packed set—further signal of Criterion embracing Hong Kong cinema, as good a development as any in recent years. Soon after Daisies‘ theatrical re-release we’ll be getting a disc, in a rare instance of a film migrating from the Eclipse line to main slate. (New restorations will do that.)

See artwork below and further details on all titles here: