Catering directly to my interests, the Criterion Channel’s January lineup boasts two of my favorite things: James Gray and cats. In the former case it’s his first five features (itself a terrible reminder he only released five movies in 20 years); the latter shows felines the respect they deserve, from Kuroneko to The Long Goodbye, Tourneur’s Cat People and Mick Garris’ Sleepwalkers. Meanwhile, Ava Gardner, Bertrand Tavernier, Isabel Sandoval, Ken Russell, Juleen Compton, George Harrison’s HandMade Films, and the Sundance Film Festival get retrospectives.

Restorations of Soviet sci-fi trip Ikarie XB 1, The Unknown, and The Music of Regret stream, as does the recent Plan 75. January’s Criterion Editions are Inside Llewyn Davis, Farewell Amor, The Incredible Shrinking Man, and (most intriguingly) the long-out-of-print The Man Who Fell to Earth, Blu-rays of which go for hundreds of dollars.

See the lineup below and learn more here.

Back By Popular Demand

The Graduate, Mike Nichols, 1967

The Swimmer, Frank Perry, 1968

Near Dark, Kathryn Bigelow, 1987

Streaming In January

1990: The Bronx Warriors, Enzo Castellari, 1982

Altered States, Ken Russell, 1980

An Accidental Studio, Bill Jones, Kim Leggatt, and Ben Timlett, 2019

Apparition, Isabel Sandoval, 2012

Babylon, Franco Rosso, 1980

The Barefoot Contessa, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1954

The Bed Sitting Room, Richard Lester, 1969

The Blair Witch Project, Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez, 1999

The Boy Friend, Ken Russell, 1971

Captain Conan, Bertrand Tavernier, 1996

The Cat, Lam Nai-choi, 1991

The Cat Creeps, Erle C. Kenton, 1946*

The Cat from Outer Space, Norman Tokar, 1978

Cat People, Jacques Tourneur, 1942

Cat’s Eye, Lewis Teague, 1985

The Clockmaker of St. Paul, Bertrand Tavernier, 1974

Daddy Nostalgia, Bertrand Tavernier, 1990

The Day the Earth Caught Fire, Val Guest, 1961

Dead End Drive-In, Brian Trenchard-Smith, 1986

Death Watch, Bertrand Tavernier, 1980

The Devils, Ken Russell, 1971

Escape from New York, John Carpenter, 1981

Escape from the Bronx, Enzo Castellari, 1983

Eye of the Cat, David Lowell Rich, 1969*

Farewell Amor, Ekwa Msangi, 2020

Gothic, Ken Russell, 1986

The Graduate, Mike Nichols, 1967

The Great Sinner, Robert Siodmak, 1949

The Harder They Come, Perry Henzell, 1972

Heaven Knows What, Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, 2014*

The Hucksters, Jack Conway, 1947

Ikarie XB 1, Jindřich Polák, 1963

The Immigrant, James Gray, 2013*

The Incredible Shrinking Man, Jack Arnold, 1957

Inferno, Dario Argento, 1980

Inside Llewyn Davis, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, 2013*

It All Starts Today, Bertrand Tavernier, 1999

The Judge and the Assassin, Bertrand Tavernier, 1996

The Killers, Robert Siodmak, 1946

L.627, Bertrand Tavernier, 1992

The Lair of the White Worm, Ken Russell, 1988

Let Joy Reign Supreme, Bertrand Tavernier, 1975

Lingua Franca, Isabel Sandoval, 2019

Little Odessa, James Gray, 1994

The Long Goodbye, Robert Altman, 1973

Mad Max, George Miller, 1979

The Man Who Fell to Earth, Nicolas Roeg, 1976

Mississippi Blues, Bertrand Tavernier and Robert Parrish, 1983

The Music of Regret, Laurie Simmons, 2006

Mogambo, John Ford, 1953

Near Dark, Kathryn Bigelow, 1987*

The New Barbarians, Enzo Castellari, 1983

Night of the Comet, Thom Eberhardt, 1984

The Night of the Iguana, John Huston, 1964

No Blade of Grass, Cornel Wilde, 1970

Pandora and the Flying Dutchman, Albert Lewin, 1951

Panic in Year Zero, Ray Milland, 1962

The Perils of Priscilla, Carroll Ballard, 1969

Plan 75, Chie Hayakawa, 2022

The Plastic Dome of Norma Jean, 1966

The Quiet Earth, Geoff Murphy, 1985

The Rainbow, Ken Russell, 1989

Rhubarb, Arthur Lubin, 1951

Rockers, Theodoros Bafaloukos, 1978

Safe Conduct, Bertrand Tavernier, 2002

Salome’s Last Dance, Ken Russell, 1988

Savage Messiah, Ken Russell, 1972

Señorita, Isabel Sandoval, 2011

The Shadow of the Cat, John Gilling, 1961*

Sleepwalkers, Mick Garris, 1992

The Snows of Kilimanjaro, Henry King, 1952

Spoiled Children, Bertrand Tavernier, 1977

Stranded, Juleen Compton, 1965

A Sunday in the Country, Bertrand Tavernier, 1984

The Swimmer, Frank Perry, 1968

Testament, Lynne Littman, 1983*

That Darn Cat, Robert Stevenson, 1965

Threads, Mick Jackson, 1984

Two Evil Eyes, George A. Romero and Dario Argento, 1990

Two Lovers, James Gray, 2008*

The Undeclared War, Bertrand Tavernier, 1992

The Unknown, Tod Browning, 1927

Walk on the Wild Side, Edward Dmytryk, 1962

A Week’s Vacation, Bertrand Tavernier, 1980

We Own the Night, James Gray, 2007

Whore, Ken Russell, 1991

The Yards, James Gray, 2000*

*Available in the U.S. only