What will be your first movie of 2023? If you’re reading this it’s likely you put some (let’s be honest: too much) thought into what commences the cinematic year. The Criterion Channel’s January lineup will put some good things front and center: they’re launching a 20-film cinema verité series that highlights all major figures of the form (Pennebaker, Maysles, Shirley Clarke, William Greaves, Les Blank); an eight-film Mike Leigh retrospective that focuses on his little-seen, lesser-discussed BBC features produced between 1973 and 1984; a series on Abbas Kiarostami’s studies of childhood (six features, three featurettes, eight shorts); and because you’ve either seen EO or have it marked to watch, Jerzy Skolimowski’s three most-acclaimed films (The Shout, Moonlighting, Deep End) should be of equal note.

Another 2022 favorite, Il Buco, will have its streaming premiere alongside Kamikaze Hearts, the Depardieu-led Cyrano de Bergerac, and the recent restoration of Lodge Kerrigan’s Keane. The sole Criterion Edition for this month is 3 Women, while some notable recent documentaries—The American Sector, The Task, The Village Detective: A Song Cycle, and The Reagan Show—appear in a section called “True Stories.” Did I mention Johnnie To’s Election and Election 2 and some of the recent Márta Mészáros restorations are also playing? It’s a dense month.

See the full list below and more at the Criterion Channel.

3 Women, Robert Altman, 1977

ABC Africa, Abbas Kiarostami, 2001

Abigail’s Party, Mike Leigh, 1977

American Dream, Barbara Kopple, Cathy Caplan, Thomas Haneke, and Lawrence Silk, 1990

The American Sector, Courtney Stephens and Pacho Velez, 2020

Attica, Cinda Firestone, 1974

Beauty and the Dogs, Kaouther Ben Hania, 2017

Belizaire the Cajun, Glen Pitre, 1986

Big Brown Eyes, Raoul Walsh, 1936*

The Birds, Alfred Hitchcock, 1963*

The Boss, Fernando Di Leo, 1973

The Bread and Alley, Abbas Kiarostami, 1970

Breaktime, Abbas Kiarostami, 1972

Caliber 9, Fernando Di Leo, 1972

The Clay Bird, Tareque Masud, 2002

The Colors, Abbas Kiarostami, 1976

The Day After Trinity, Jon Else, 1981

Deep End, Jerzy Skolimowski, 1970

Diary for My Children, Márta Mészáros, 1984

Diary for My Lovers, Márta Mészáros, 1987

Diary for My Mother and Father, Márta Mészáros, 1990

Election, Johnnie To, 2005

Election 2, Johnnie To, 2006

Experience, Abbas Kiarostami, 1973

First Case, Second Case, Abbas Kiarostami, 1979

First Graders, Abbas Kiarostami, 1984

Four Days in July, Mike Leigh, 1984

Grown-Ups, Mike Leigh, 1980

Hard Labour, Mike Leigh, 1973

Home Sweet Home, Mike Leigh, 1982

INAAT/SE/, Adam Khalil and Zack Khalil, 2016

The Italian Connection, Fernando Di Leo, 1972

Kidnap Syndicate, Fernando Di Leo, 1975

The Kiss of Death, Mike Leigh, 1977

Le quattro volte, Michelangelo Frammartino, 2010

Little Women, George Cukor, 1933

Man Hunt, Fritz Lang, 1941

Marnie, Alfred Hitchcock, 1964*

Masquerade, Olive Nwosu, 2021

Moonlighting, Jerzy Skolimowski, 1982

Nationtime, William Greaves, 1972

A New Year, George Sikharulidze, 2018

Nina, Hristo Simeonov, 2019

Nuts in May, Mike Leigh, 1976

Oklahoma!, Fred Zinnemann, 1955

Orderly or Disorderly, Abbas Kiarostami, 1981

Party Girl, Daisy von Scherler Mayer, 1995

Phantom Boy, Alain Gagnol and Jean-Loup Felicioli, 2015

Psycho, Alfred Hitchcock, 1960*

The Reagan Show, Pacho Velez and Sierra Pettengill, 2017

Scarlet Street, Fritz Lang, 1945

Shoot First, Die Later, Fernando Di Leo, 1974

The Shout, Jerzy Skolimowski, 1978

So Can I, Abbas Kiarostami, 1975

Successful Thawing of Mr. Moro, Jerry Carlsson, 2021

The Task, Leigh Ledare, 2017

There’s Always Tomorrow, Douglas Sirk, 1956*

Toothache, Abbas Kiarostami, 1980

Tribute to Teachers, Abbas Kiarostami, 1977

Two Solutions for One Problem, Abbas Kiarostami, 1975

The Village Detective: A Song Cycle, Bill Morrison, 2021

A Wedding Suit, Abbas Kiarostami, 1976

We’re No Angels, Michael Curtiz, 1955*

Who’s Who, Mike Leigh, 1979

Wild Girl, Raoul Walsh, 1932

The Woman in the Window, Fritz Lang, 1944

The Woman on the Beach, Jean Renoir, 1947

Woodstock, Michael Wadleigh, 1970

Premiering January 5

Il buco, Michelangelo Frammartino, 2021*

Premiering January 11

Kamikaze Hearts, Juliet Bashore, 1986

Premiering January 14

Cyrano de Bergerac, Jean-Paul Rappeneau, 1990

Premiering January 19

Keane, Lodge Kerrigan, 2004

*Available in the U.S. only