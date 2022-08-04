After Seven Psychopaths and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri brought him to America to a divisive reaction, British-Irish filmmaker Martin McDonagh returned to Europe for his next feature and brought his two In Bruges stars with him. The Banshees of Inisherin stars Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell as two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Also starring Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, Searchlight Pictures have released the first trailer ahead of a Venice debut and October theatrical release.

“I wanted it to be as beautiful as possible,” McDonagh told Vanity Fair. “To aim for beauty and for cinema. Because if you heard of a story of two guys grumbling at each other, and you didn’t have the epic kind of beauty, it might get a little tiresome.” He adds, “I’ve seen a lot of U.K. and Irish films that don’t seem to aim for the cinema as their number one choice.”

The Banshees of Inisherin opens on October 21, 2022.