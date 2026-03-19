Following up 2022’s The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh is returning with John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi, Mariana di Girolamo, Ailín Salas, Tom Waits, and Parker Posey for Wild Horse Nine. Although not set for a release until November 6, Searchlight Pictures has gotten a jump on the promotion with the first trailer now being unveiled.

Here’s the synopsis: “Shortly before the 1973 Chilean coup, CIA agents Chris (John Malkovich) and Lee (Sam Rockwell) are dispatched from Santiago to Easter island by their bureau chief, MJ (Steve Buscemi). Amongst the Island’s iconic statues, and as the longtime partners wrestle with their dark pasts and present conspiracies, Chris’s newfound bond with a pair of rebellious students (Mariana di Girolamo and Ailín Salas) threatens to send everyone’s trip to this remote paradise sideways.”

“It’s a very funny script, albeit mordant,” Malkovich told Vanity Fair. “Life is filled with regret and sorrow, even if you can bear that, and even if you find that funny, it doesn’t really change that, generally, life ends badly.”

See the trailer below.