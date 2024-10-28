Happy Halloween from The B-Side! Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between.

Today we talk about one of the greats––Vincent Price! Our guest this episode––as with every Halloween episode––is Gavin Mevius, co-host of The Mixed Reviews Podcast of The Glitterjaw Queer Podcast Collective. Make sure you listen to their own comprehensive episode on Vincent Price as well!

Our B-Sides today are: The Baron of Arizona, Champagne for Caesar, War-Gods of the Deep, and finally Cry of the Banshee.

We talk about Price, his interesting life and family history, and the diversity of roles he took on, some reflected in the above B-Sides. Price’s Nic Cage-like professional prolific-ness and “respect for the dollar” comes up, as does the real-life Charles Van Doren quiz show scandal from the ‘50s (the basis for the masterful Robert Redford film Quiz Show). There’s mention of the growing respect of filmmaker SamuelFuller over the years as well as an appreciation of the great Jacques Tourneur and a brief delve into underwater photography. We mention this insightful comedy observation from Tina Fey, this incredible Bill Hader impersonation (and this one), and Price’s iconic work as Ratigan in The Great Mouse Detective. Last but not least, we discuss Gavin’s upcoming, exciting The Q Division Podcast, A James Bond Movie Marathon.

For more from The B-Side, you can check out highlights of actors/directors and the films discussed in one place here.

