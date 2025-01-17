Welcome to The B-Side! Here we talk about movie stars and movie directors! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between. Sometimes we are lucky enough to even speak with them about their work. And sometimes, they are both a movie star and a movie director. Today that’s Julia Stiles, director of Wish You Were Here, now in theaters and available digitally on February 4th.

Our B-Sides today include O, The Business of Strangers, and It’s a Disaster. Stiles discusses the filmmakers she’s worked with in the past and how they influenced her decisions sitting in the director’s chair (the best ones “set a tone of calmness” she says), making friends on the South Carolina set of O, and becoming more intentional with the creative choices in her career (including auditioning for Silver Linings Playbook).

We also chat about Wish You Were Here, her feature debut as a filmmaker. Stiles mentions guarding against the saccharine to tell “a mature love story.” There’s also considerable praise of lead actress Isabelle Fuhrman and her incredible range, as well as a story about calling filmmaker Doug Liman for sailing advice. Speaking of Liman, Dan and Conor take a moment to unpack Nicky Parsons from the Bourne franchise, the efforts(?) of Tony Gilroy, and a crucial line read in Ultimatum that adds so much depth to Stiles’ role.

Finally, we cover how exactly Stiles got the great Vanessa Carlton and her partner John McCauley to do the score to her film. Early 2000s icons unite! And there is a brief, insightful conversation on why exactly Stiles chose to do all of those Shakespeare adaptations early on in her career.

Subscribe below: