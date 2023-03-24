Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we usually talk about movie stars and not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

Today is a very special episode with a very special guest. Karina Longworth of the incredible You Must Remember This podcast joins us––ahead of the release of her new season “Erotic 90s”––to discuss Erotic 90s B-Sides like Sliver, Boxing Helena, and Jade.

We discuss the era of Joe Eszterhas, the appeal of Sliver, the failure of Jade, and the fractured ambition of Boxing Helena. We also discuss the famous Kim Basinger lawsuit that goes along with the film. Basic Instinct and its ignored sequel (Basic Instinct 2: RISK ADDICTION) are also discussed, and this line read gets a lot of time. Oh and, just for fun, enjoy this clip of Jim Carrey impersonating David Caruso on CSI: Miami. It’ll brighten your day.

For more from The B-Side, you can check out highlights of actors/directors and the films discussed in one place here.

