Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars and filmmakers and not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

Today we celebrate our 50th episode! What a ride it has been. So many B-Sides, so little time! Conor O’Donnell and I go down memory lane a bit, recalling some past subjects and other B-sides of theirs we did not cover. We talk about movies we’ve been watching during quarantine, including Justin Kurzel’s True History of the Kelly Gang, the Chris Hemsworth-actioner Extraction, Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot and the Columbia Noir Collection on The Criterion Channel.

We’re also excited to announce a dedicated page for The B-Side where you can find every actor/director and the films discussed in one place. Dive in here.

Be sure to give us a follow on Twitter and Facebook. We’re also now available on our own feed! Subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher. Enter our giveaways, get access to our private Slack channel, and support new episodes by becoming a Patreon contributor.

Subscribe below: