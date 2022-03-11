Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we usually talk about movie stars and not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between. Today, however, we talk about Oscar movies (!) that time has relegated to B-Side status. These are winners and/or nominees that have been sadly (or not so sadly) forgotten by the masses.

Today, Conor and I welcome the wonderful Joe Reid of the This Had Oscar Buzz podcast. In their discussions, our guest and his co-host (and former B-Side guest!) Chris Feil dive into myriad films that were released to significant awards buzz, only to earn zero Academy Award nominations.

In today’s episode, we each choose one film to focus on. Conor’s pick is the 1961 Best Picture nominee Fanny. Dan’s pick is 1986 Best Picture nominee The Mission from Roland Joffe. Joe’s pick is the 1993 film Shadowlands, which features Anthony Hopkins and Debra Winger in Oscar-nominated performances.

There’s plenty of talk about the films our B-Sides were nominated alongside (including the original West Side Story, as well as Children of a Lesser God), the evolving politics of Oscar, and much, much more.

For more from The B-Side, you can find every actor/director and the films discussed in one place here.

Be sure to give us a follow on Twitter and Facebook. Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher. Enter our giveaways, get access to our private Slack channel, and support new episodes by becoming a Patreon contributor.

Subscribe below: