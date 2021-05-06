Just a few days ago we learned that George A. Romero’s planned final entry into his zombie universe, Twilight of the Dead, will come to life under a new director based on the late horror master’s treatment. But first, this summer will bring the release of one of his long-lost films.

The Amusement Park, shot in 1973 for television but never released, has now been recently discovered and restored. Commissioned by the Lutheran Society with the new restoration backed by the George A. Romero Foundation and produced by Suzanne Desrocher-Romero, the Wally Cook-scripted film stars Martin’s Lincoln Maazel as “an elderly man who finds himself disoriented and increasingly isolated as the pains, tragedies and humiliations of aging in America are manifested through roller coasters and chaotic crowds.”

With the 60-minute film now set for a release on Shudder starting June 8, watch the trailer below via Bloody Disgusting.

The Amusement Park lands on Shudder on June 8.