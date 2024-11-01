While Tarsem Singh is currently enjoying the Deadline reports he’ll direct Dev Patel in The Journeyman, a crime thriller scripted by the husband-and-wife duo of Bryan and Alexis Roberts, aka The Roberts. The film will tell the “story of a struggling pro tennis player who is lured into an illegal match-fixing ring to support his family and finds himself trapped in a ruthless world of corruption and violence he may never escape.”

In a small update, Julia Ducournau is in production on her mysterious Titane follow-up Alpha and a report from France gives a few more details, noting the title is the name of the female main character, “a teenager from the late 1980s,” who “is rejected by her classmates because a rumor has it that she has been infected with a new disease.” Ahead of a likely Cannes 2025 premiere, hopefully we’ll get a few more details soon.

With a Top Gun: Maverick sequel already in the works, Tom Cruise is now looking to return to another one of his famous franchises. THR reports he’s developing a Days of Thunder sequel. “He’s talking [to Paramount] about Top Gun and Days of Thunder,” a source notes. “It’s going to be what comes together first in terms of a script. It depends on the idea and, ultimately, the script.”

Jaume Collet-Serra already has two films in the can: Carry-On arriving next month on Netflix and The Woman in the Yard arriving in theaters this March. He’s now begun shooting another, a reboot of Cliffhanger starring Lily James, Pierce Brosnan, Franz Rogowski, Nell Tiger Free, Shubham Saraf, Assaad Bouab, Suzy Bemba, and Bruno Gouery.

Based on a story by Ana Lily Amirpour, here’s the synopsis, followed by the first look at a BTS still: “Seasoned mountaineer Ray Cooper (Pierce Brosnan) and his daughter Sydney run a mountain chalet in the Dolomites. During a weekend trip with a billionaire’s son, they are targeted by a gang of kidnappers. Ray’s older daughter Naomi (Lily James), still haunted by a past climbing accident, witnesses the attack and escapes. To save her family, she must confront her fears and fight for survival in the Italian Dolomites.”

Kim Jee-woon (I Saw the Devil, Age of Shadows) has set his next film with The Hole, led by Theo James. Written by Christopher Chen and based on Hye-young Pyun’s novel, the film will follow Owen (James), a successful professor living abroad in South Korea, who is bedridden after a devastating car accident that killed his wife, Sandy. He is left under the care of Yuna, his Korean mother-in-law — but when she starts to unravel the devastating truth behind Owen and Sandy’s marriage, and Owen himself, his road to recovery is threatened. Told in a combination of English and Korean language, the story takes place in both countries and filming will begin in the first half of next year.

Toho has set a new Godzilla movie from Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki, Variety reports. Although no additional details have been unveiled yet, we’ll be there on day one.

Following up his narrative debut The Inspection, Elegance Bratton will direct the crime thriller By Any Means starring Mark Wahlberg and Sterling K. Brown. The film, set to begin shooting this March, will follow the true story of notorious mafia hitman who was hired by Hoover’s FBI off-the-books and partnered with a young Black special agent to hunt down those responsible for the murders of civil rights leaders in Mississippi in 1966.

Everyone’s favorite vulgar auteur, Paul W.S. Anderson, has set his next film as he’ll write and direct The House of the Dead, based on the Sega franchise. “This is a full-on terror ride,” the director tells Deadline, who debuted concept art. “It’s different than what we did with Resident Evil, where there were lots of traps and puzzles and things to be figured out. House of the Dead is at heart a light rail shooter game, so it drags you straight into the middle of the action. I’m going to make a movie that mirrors that approach and plays out in real time, dragging the audience straight into the action.”

The Guest star Dan Stevens will reteam with director Adam Wingard for his next feature, Onslaught, THR reports. Also starring Adria Arjona (Hit Man), the A24 production kicks off this month in New Mexico and is described as a “gonzo action horror thriller.”