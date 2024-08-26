Before we get yet another Superman film next summer, this fall brings a documentary that examines the man who made him famous on cinema screens. Premiering at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year’s Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story tells the story of the actor and activist. Picked up by DC Studios, it’ll now arrive in theaters for two nights only on September 21 and 25. Ahead of the theatrical showings the first trailer has arrived.

Dan Mecca said in his review, “Directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story recounts and examines the incredibly compelling, tragic, redemptive story of actor and activist Christopher Reeve. He was made famous playing the superhero Superman in Richard Donner/Richard Lester/Sidney J. Furie’s quartet of films in the ’70s and ’80s. In 1995, Reeve was paralyzed from the neck down after being thrown from a horse during a competition. That terrible accident eventually sparked the creation of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, a non-profit whose goal is to cure spinal-cord injury and improve the quality of life for those with paralysis.”

See the trailer below.