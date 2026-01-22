Ahead of the 98th Academy Awards on March 15––still nearly two months away––this year’s nominations have been unveiled. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners leads the pack with a whopping, record-setting 16 nominations, while Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is close behind with 13 nominations.

Explore the full list below, with interviews where available.

Best Picture

Bugonia – Ed Guiney & Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Lars Knudsen, Producers

– Ed Guiney & Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Lars Knudsen, Producers F1 – Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

– Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber, Producers

– Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber, Producers Hamnet – Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes, Producers

– Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes, Producers Marty Supreme – Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas and Timothée Chalamet, Producers

– Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas and Timothée Chalamet, Producers One Battle After Another – Adam Somner, Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

– Adam Somner, Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers The Secret Agent – Emilie Lesclaux, Producer

– Emilie Lesclaux, Producer Sentimental Value – Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Producers

– Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Producers Sinners – Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler, Producers

– Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler, Producers Train Dreams – Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer and Michael Heimler, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

– Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

– One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

– Blue Moon Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

– Sinners Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

– One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

– Frankenstein Delroy Lindo – Sinners

– Sinners Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

– One Battle After Another Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

– Hamnet Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

– If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

– Song Sung Blue Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

– Sentimental Value Emma Stone – Bugonia

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

– Sentimental Value Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

– Sentimental Value Amy Madigan – Weapons

– Weapons Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

– Sinners Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Animated Feature Film

Arco – Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas and Natalie Portman

– Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas and Natalie Portman Elio – Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina and Mary Alice Drumm

– Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina and Mary Alice Drumm KPop Demon Hunters – Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle L.M. Wong

– Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle L.M. Wong Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago and Henri Magalon

– Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago and Henri Magalon Zootopia 2 – Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Yvett Merino

Animated Short Film

Butterfly – Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens

– Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens Forevergreen – Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears

– Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears The Girl Who Cried Pearls – Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski

– Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski Retirement Plan – John Kelly and Andrew Freedman

– John Kelly and Andrew Freedman The Three Sisters – Konstantin Bronzit

Casting

Hamnet – Nina Gold

– Nina Gold Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti

– Jennifer Venditti One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis

– Cassandra Kulukundis The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues

– Gabriel Domingues Sinners – Francine Maisler

Cinematography

Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Deborah L. Scott

– Deborah L. Scott Frankenstein – Kate Hawley

– Kate Hawley Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska

– Malgosia Turzanska Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi

– Miyako Bellizzi Sinners – Ruth E. Carter

Directing

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao

– Chloé Zhao Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie

– Josh Safdie One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

– Paul Thomas Anderson Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier

– Joachim Trier Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution – Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman

– Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman Come See Me in the Good Light – Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro and Stef Willen

– Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro and Stef Willen Cutting Through Rocks – Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni

– Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni Mr. Nobody Against Putin – Nominees to be determined

– Nominees to be determined The Perfect Neighbor – Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu and Sam Bisbee

Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

– Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud – Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo

– Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo Children No More: “Were and Are Gone” – Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins

– Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins The Devil Is Busy – Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir

– Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir Perfectly a Strangeness – Alison McAlpine

Film Editing

F1 – Stephen Mirrione

– Stephen Mirrione Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

– Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen

– Andy Jurgensen Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté

– Olivier Bugge Coutté Sinners – Michael P. Shawver

International Feature Film

Live Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain – Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi

– Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi A Friend of Dorothy – Lee Knight and James Dean

– Lee Knight and James Dean Jane Austen’s Period Drama – Julia Aks and Steve Pinder

– Julia Aks and Steve Pinder The Singers – Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt

– Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt Two People Exchanging Saliva – Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata

Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

– Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey Kokuho – Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu

– Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu Sinners – Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry

– Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry The Smashing Machine – Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein

– Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein The Ugly Stepsister – Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Music (Original Score)

Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix

– Jerskin Fendrix Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat

– Alexandre Desplat Hamnet – Max Richter

– Max Richter One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

– Jonny Greenwood Sinners – Ludwig Goransson

Music (Original Song)

“ Dear Me ” from Diane Warren: Relentless; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

” from Diane Warren: Relentless; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren “ Golden ” from KPop Demon Hunters; Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park

” from KPop Demon Hunters; Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park “ I Lied To You ” from Sinners; Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson

” from Sinners; Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson “ Sweet Dreams Of Joy ” from Viva Verdi!; Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike

” from Viva Verdi!; Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams; Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; Lyric by Nick Cave

Production Design

Frankenstein – Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

– Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau Hamnet – Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton

– Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton Marty Supreme – Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

– Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis One Battle After Another – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

– Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino Sinners – Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne

Sound

F1 – Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta

– Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta Frankenstein – Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern

– Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern One Battle After Another – José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor

– José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor Sinners – Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker

– Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker Sirāt – Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

– Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett F1 – Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson

– Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson Jurassic World Rebirth – David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould

– David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould The Lost Bus – Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K. McLaughlin

– Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K. McLaughlin Sinners – Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Bugonia – Screenplay by Will Tracy

– Screenplay by Will Tracy Frankenstein – Written for the Screen by Guillermo del Toro

– Written for the Screen by Guillermo del Toro Hamnet – Screenplay by Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell

– Screenplay by Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell One Battle After Another – Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

– Written by Paul Thomas Anderson Train Dreams – Screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Writing (Original Screenplay)