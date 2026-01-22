Ahead of the 98th Academy Awards on March 15––still nearly two months away––this year’s nominations have been unveiled. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners leads the pack with a whopping, record-setting 16 nominations, while Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is close behind with 13 nominations.
Explore the full list below, with interviews where available.
Best Picture
- Bugonia – Ed Guiney & Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Lars Knudsen, Producers
- F1 – Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers
- Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber, Producers
- Hamnet – Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes, Producers
- Marty Supreme – Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas and Timothée Chalamet, Producers
- One Battle After Another – Adam Somner, Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers
- The Secret Agent – Emilie Lesclaux, Producer
- Sentimental Value – Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Producers
- Sinners – Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler, Producers
- Train Dreams – Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer and Michael Heimler, Producers
Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo – Sinners
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan – Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Animated Feature Film
- Arco – Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas and Natalie Portman
- Elio – Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina and Mary Alice Drumm
- KPop Demon Hunters – Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle L.M. Wong
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago and Henri Magalon
- Zootopia 2 – Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Yvett Merino
Animated Short Film
- Butterfly – Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens
- Forevergreen – Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls – Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski
- Retirement Plan – John Kelly and Andrew Freedman
- The Three Sisters – Konstantin Bronzit
Casting
- Hamnet – Nina Gold
- Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti
- One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis
- The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues
- Sinners – Francine Maisler
Cinematography
- Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen
- Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji
- One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman
- Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw
- Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso
Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash – Deborah L. Scott
- Frankenstein – Kate Hawley
- Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska
- Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi
- Sinners – Ruth E. Carter
Directing
- Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
- Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
- Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
- Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Documentary Feature Film
- The Alabama Solution – Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman
- Come See Me in the Good Light – Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro and Stef Willen
- Cutting Through Rocks – Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin – Nominees to be determined
- The Perfect Neighbor – Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu and Sam Bisbee
Documentary Short Film
- All the Empty Rooms – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud – Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo
- Children No More: “Were and Are Gone” – Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins
- The Devil Is Busy – Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir
- Perfectly a Strangeness – Alison McAlpine
Film Editing
- F1 – Stephen Mirrione
- Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen
- Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté
- Sinners – Michael P. Shawver
International Feature Film
- Brazil – The Secret Agent
- France – It Was Just an Accident
- Norway – Sentimental Value
- Spain – Sirāt
- Tunisia – The Voice of Hind Rajab
Live Action Short Film
- Butcher’s Stain – Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi
- A Friend of Dorothy – Lee Knight and James Dean
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama – Julia Aks and Steve Pinder
- The Singers – Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt
- Two People Exchanging Saliva – Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
- Kokuho – Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
- Sinners – Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
- The Smashing Machine – Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
- The Ugly Stepsister – Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Music (Original Score)
- Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet – Max Richter
- One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood
- Sinners – Ludwig Goransson
Music (Original Song)
- “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters; Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park
- “I Lied To You” from Sinners; Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson
- “Sweet Dreams Of Joy” from Viva Verdi!; Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike
- “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams; Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; Lyric by Nick Cave
Production Design
- Frankenstein – Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
- Hamnet – Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
- Marty Supreme – Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
- One Battle After Another – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
- Sinners – Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne
Sound
- F1 – Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta
- Frankenstein – Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern
- One Battle After Another – José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor
- Sinners – Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker
- Sirāt – Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas
Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
- F1 – Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson
- Jurassic World Rebirth – David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould
- The Lost Bus – Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K. McLaughlin
- Sinners – Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- Bugonia – Screenplay by Will Tracy
- Frankenstein – Written for the Screen by Guillermo del Toro
- Hamnet – Screenplay by Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
- One Battle After Another – Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
- Train Dreams – Screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Blue Moon – Written by Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident – Written by Jafar Panahi; Script collaborators – Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian
- Marty Supreme – Written by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value – Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
- Sinners – Written by Ryan Coogler