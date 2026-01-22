Ahead of the 98th Academy Awards on March 15––still nearly two months away––this year’s nominations have been unveiled. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners leads the pack with a whopping, record-setting 16 nominations, while Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is close behind with 13 nominations.

Explore the full list below, with interviews where available.

Best Picture

  • Bugonia – Ed Guiney & Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Lars Knudsen, Producers
  • F1 – Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers
  • Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber, Producers
  • Hamnet – Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes, Producers
  • Marty Supreme – Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas and Timothée Chalamet, Producers
  • One Battle After Another – Adam Somner, Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers
  • The Secret Agent – Emilie Lesclaux, Producer
  • Sentimental Value – Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Producers
  • Sinners – Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler, Producers
  • Train Dreams – Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer and Michael Heimler, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Timothée ChalametMarty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprioOne Battle After Another
  • Ethan HawkeBlue Moon
  • Michael B. JordanSinners
  • Wagner MouraThe Secret Agent

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Jessie BuckleyHamnet
  • Rose ByrneIf I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate HudsonSong Sung Blue
  • Renate ReinsveSentimental Value
  • Emma StoneBugonia

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Elle FanningSentimental Value
  • Inga Ibsdotter LilleaasSentimental Value
  • Amy MadiganWeapons
  • Wunmi MosakuSinners
  • Teyana TaylorOne Battle After Another

Animated Feature Film

  • Arco – Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas and Natalie Portman
  • Elio – Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina and Mary Alice Drumm
  • KPop Demon Hunters – Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle L.M. Wong
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago and Henri Magalon
  • Zootopia 2 – Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Yvett Merino

Animated Short Film

  • Butterfly – Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens
  • Forevergreen – Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls – Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski
  • Retirement Plan – John Kelly and Andrew Freedman
  • The Three Sisters – Konstantin Bronzit

Casting

  • Hamnet – Nina Gold
  • Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti
  • One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis
  • The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues
  • Sinners – Francine Maisler

Cinematography

Costume Design

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash – Deborah L. Scott
  • Frankenstein – Kate Hawley
  • Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska
  • Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi
  • Sinners – Ruth E. Carter

Directing

  • Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
  • Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
  • One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
  • Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
  • Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Documentary Feature Film

  • The Alabama Solution – Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman
  • Come See Me in the Good Light – Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro and Stef Willen
  • Cutting Through Rocks – Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni
  • Mr. Nobody Against Putin – Nominees to be determined
  • The Perfect Neighbor – Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu and Sam Bisbee

Documentary Short Film

  • All the Empty Rooms – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
  • Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud – Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo
  • Children No More: “Were and Are Gone” – Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins
  • The Devil Is Busy – Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir
  • Perfectly a Strangeness – Alison McAlpine

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Live Action Short Film

  • Butcher’s Stain – Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi
  • A Friend of Dorothy – Lee Knight and James Dean
  • Jane Austen’s Period Drama – Julia Aks and Steve Pinder
  • The Singers – Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt
  • Two People Exchanging Saliva – Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
  • Kokuho – Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
  • Sinners – Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
  • The Smashing Machine – Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
  • The Ugly Stepsister – Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Music (Original Score)

  • Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix
  • Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
  • Hamnet – Max Richter
  • One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood
  • Sinners – Ludwig Goransson

Music (Original Song)

  • Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
  • Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters; Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park
  • I Lied To You” from Sinners; Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson
  • Sweet Dreams Of Joy” from Viva Verdi!; Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike
  • Train Dreams” from Train Dreams; Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; Lyric by Nick Cave

Production Design

  • Frankenstein – Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
  • Hamnet – Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
  • Marty Supreme – Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
  • One Battle After Another – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
  • Sinners – Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne

Sound

  • F1 – Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta
  • Frankenstein – Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern
  • One Battle After Another – José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor
  • Sinners – Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker
  • Sirāt – Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

Visual Effects

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
  • F1 – Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson
  • Jurassic World Rebirth – David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould
  • The Lost Bus – Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K. McLaughlin
  • Sinners – Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

No more articles