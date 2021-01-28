Far be it from the Film Stage to position ourselves as kaiju snobs or whatnot, but recent attention towards Godzilla vs. Kong felt like prime opportunity to rep Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi’s Shin Godzilla as far and away this century’s great monster movie—a terrifying masterpiece, radioactive destruction and governmental negligence par excellence. One expects no less of Anno, who could’ve retired after Neon Genesis Evangelion and secured a monumental legacy (though that would of course sacrifice live-action dazzlers like Ritual).

Anno and Higuchi reunited for Shin Ultraman, their spin on the ’60s Japanese hero, and first indication is another smashing success: a teaser’s arrived ahead of theatrical release this year. (Supposedly, we’ll see, etc—note continued delays on Anno’s Evangelion 3.0+1.0 and confidence gets shaky.) There’s those intense angles, the momentum, the sense of panic, a camera placed directly at the end of a TV remote—by God, are we ready!

See the trailer and poster below: