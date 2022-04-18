While those stateside are getting served up the latest product from the Marvel assembly line as their sole blockbuster offering to kick off the summer (all respect to Sam Raimi), Japan will be getting Shin Ultraman, a new film directed by Shin Godzilla VFX lead and Evangelion co-writer Shinji Higuchi and written and produced by Hideaki Anno.

A reimagination of the Japanese series Ultraman, first originating back in the 1960s, this 2022 iteration stars Takumi Saitoh, Masami Nagasawa, and Drive My Car lead Hidetoshi Nishijima. Set for a May 13, 2022 release in Japan, this new international trailer shows all sorts of kaiju mayhem as our lead powers up.

Watch below.