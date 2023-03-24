Delivering one of the best monster movies of the past decade, Hideaki Anno’s 2016 Shin Godzilla outpaced any of Hollywood’s output with the creature as of late. After jumping back into animation with Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, he’s returned to live-action, writing and producing Shin Ultraman, which got a brief U.S. release earlier this year. Now, he’s back in the director’s chair with Shin Kamen Rider.

First emerging as a television show 50 years ago this year, created by Shotaro Ishinomori, the series follows a superhuman, motorcycle-riding hero who battles villains. Recently released in Japan, while we await news of a U.S. release, a pair of thrilling new trailers have now arrived for the film starring Sosuke Ikematsu, Minami Hamabe, Tasuku Emoto, Nanase Nishino, Shinya Tsukamoto, Toru Tezuka, Suzuki Matsuo, and Mirai Moriyama.

See the new trailers and poster below via First Showing.