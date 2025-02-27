Premiering last year at Tribeca Festival, just before he was seen in Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, Michael Angarano’s second directorial feature Sacramento brought together the impressive cast of Michael Cera, Kristen Stewart, and Maya Erskine, along with the actor-director-writer-producer himself. Picked up by Vertical, who will release the drama theatrically on April 11, they’ve now debuted the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Following the death of his father, energetic and free-spirited Rickey (Michael Angarano) convinces long-time friend Glenn (Michael Cera) to go on an impromptu road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento. Frustrated by Rickey’s Peter Pan complex, Glenn is encouraged by his pregnant wife Rosie (Kristen Stewart) to go on the adventure to reconnect. In the worn yellow seats of Glenn’s old college convertible, the two men confront their anxiety-ridden lives, addressing past mistakes and questioning what their futures hold.”

See the trailer below.