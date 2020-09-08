In what would have been a nice surprise premiering on a streaming service around election week, today news has leaked that Sacha Baron Cohen has not only secretly shot a sequel to his 2006 hit mockumentary Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, but it’s already been completed.

Collider has the report and we can also confirm a test screening took place last week. In a meta story, the film follows Borat as he’s now a famous figure and so to hide from the public, he pretends to be someone else. With the current meme-worthy title of Great Success, we’ve learned from sources that Trump and Epstein’s relationship, as well as the coronavirus, all figure into the main narrative with cameos from Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani, and more best left unspoiled. We’ve also learned that one of the yet-to-be-revealed cameos could potentially derail a political career, and we imagine some backlash and lawsuits will follow.

While the test screening didn’t reveal who directed the sequel nor which studio was involved, the original was helmed by Larry Charles and went on to gross over a quarter of a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. We imagine those backing the project would want it out near the election considering the plot, so expect to hear official news very soon. In the meantime, check out some footage captured on set earlier this year below.