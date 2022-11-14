While Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise delivered high-flying blockbuster spectacle this summer and James Cameron surely has some tricks up his sleeves when his long-awaited Avatar sequel drops next month, it’s hard to beat the jaw-dropping maximalist theatrics of the Telugu blockbuster RRR when it comes to action films this year.

The 1920-set tale of a pair of Indian revolutionaries and their fiery bromance achieves a new bar for delivering pure entertainment—from animal wrestling to bridge-leaping rescues to the best dance number in years. Hopefully, you got to catch S. S. Rajamouli’s epic in a theater (or you can settle for the Hindi dub on Netflix) and now it looks like a follow-up is in the works.

Speaking at a Chicago screening event this past weekend, Rajamouli said that his father, screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad, is developing the story though he couldn’t share any additional details. “My father is the story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about [RRR 2] and he’s working on the story,” he noted at the tail of the Q&A, seen below.

We had discussions, and my father (writer for RRR) working on the ideas.



~ @ssrajamouli on Sequel to the #RRR 🌊🔥pic.twitter.com/zFMcSX2riS — 𝐍𝐓𝐑 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐭 (@NTRTheStalwart) November 13, 2022

RRR 2 won’t be the next film from the director, however, as he’s already announced plans to shoot another movie in 2023 in Africa. “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots,” he said at TIFF earlier this year.

As we await more details on both films, watch the director’s recent chats at his NYC appearance below.