After a string of stellar films with Away from Her, Take This Waltz, and Stories We Tell, actor-turned-director Sarah Polley stepped away from movie-making for nearly a decade. The Canadian artist will now be making a triumphant return with a major project, an adaptation of Miriam Toews’ bestseller Women Talking that has assembled quite a cast.

Led by Frances McDormand, the rest of the ensemble has been unveiled with Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod, Ben Whishaw, and newcomers August Winter, Liv McNeil, Kate Hallett, Deadline reports. Backed by MGM’s Orion Pictures and Plan B Entertainment, the film follows a group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.

