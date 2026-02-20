Premiering to acclaim at the 2025 FIDMarseille, Caroline Golum’s second feature Revelations of Divine Love was acquired by Several Futures, who will give it a theatrical release beginning March 27 at NYC’s Anthology Film Archives. Ahead of the theatrical roll-out––which includes Nitehawk Prospect Park (April 5), Low Cinema (April 11), Roxy Cinema (April 17-April 19, April 24-April 26), Spectacle (April 24-26), and more cities to be announced––the first trailer has now arrived.

Revelations of Divine Love takes its name and inspiration from the text of the same name, penned by medieval anchoress Julian of Norwich, considered the earliest surviving English-language work written by a woman and dated to the 14th century. Rather than aspire for historical accuracy, Revelations of Divine Love is an act of evocation, not replication. Shot in Queens, New York, on handcrafted sets and utilizing an array of practical effects, the film draws stylistically from illuminated manuscripts, the Pre-Raphaelites, and the first Renaissance Fairs held in Los Angeles in the 1960s.

Here’s the synopsis: “An irreverent biopic vividly realized through fantastic psychedelia and handmade sets with an ever-topical feminist approach, Revelations of Divine Love recounts the life of 14th-century mystic and philosopher Julian of Norwich, whose account of religious ecstasy, plague, and revolt is considered to be the first book to be authored by a woman. The film envisions the life of Julian from her illness and the onset of her godly visions, through the years as she indulges in her desire to write and becomes a revered and holy figure to those in her town and beyond the city walls.”

See the trailer below: