Following up her breakthrough in The Worst Person in the World, Renate Reinsve has steadily been adding new projects to her roster. The latest is Piero Messina’s sci-fi film Another End, in which she co-stars with Gael García Bernal and Bérénice Bejo. Variety reports the film is “set in a near-future when a new technology exists that can put the consciousness of a dead person back into a living body, in an attempt to ease the grief of separation, providing a little extra time to say goodbye.” Bernal takes the role of the widower Sal and Reinsve is Zoe, whose body is where the memory and consciousness of Sal’s former wife have been temporarily implanted. With production already wrapped, see the first images above and below.

Next up, David Mackenzie (Starred Up, Hell or High Water) has set his next film with the thriller Relay, starring Riz Ahmed and Lily James. Scripted by Justin Piasecki and Mackenzie, Deadline reports Ahmed will play Tom, “a world class fixer’ who specializes in brokering lucrative payoffs between corrupt corporations and the individuals who threaten their ruin. He keeps his identity a secret through meticulous planning and always follows an exacting set of rules. But when a message arrives one day from potential client Sarah (James), needing Tom’s protection just to stay alive, the rules quickly start to change.” Production starts in the NY and NJ area in April, so expect a 2024 release.I

It was announced a few years ago that Rachel Weisz would play Elizabeth Taylor in A Special Relationship, which follows the star and her no-nonsense gay assistant who worked together to shine a spotlight on the AIDS epidemic when no one else would. Rocked by the death of the love of her life Richard Burton, Taylor finds a new kind of relationship with her assistant, one that changed the world. Now, with production getting underway, BBC notes Jumbo director Zoé Wittock will helm the Simon Beaufoy-scripted drama.

Bullhead and Racer and The Jailbird duo Michaël R. Roskam and Matthias Schoenaerts will reunite for the WWII drama Le Faux Soir, Screen Daily reports. The 1943-set film will explore the Belgian resistance, who “secretly produced a spoof version of the country’s leading newspaper, Le Soir, which had become a propaganda tool of the occupying Nazi forces. “It’s a contemporary and very relevant subject about free speech, free press and people having the liberty to say and think and laugh at everything they want,” Roskam said. “It echoes Charlie Hebdo so much. These guys were risking their lives to make people laugh.” Production won’t begin until late this year at the earliest, so it could be until 2025 until we see the film.

NEON is in talks to acquire Osgood “Oz” Perkins’ latest horror-thriller Longlegs, which stars Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, Deadline reports. The film follows FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe), a gifted new recruit, who is assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family. With production underway in Canada, there’s a chance we could see it by the end of the year.

Lastly, after being talked about for many, many years, Eli Roth’s full-length adaptation of his Grindhouse trailer Thanksgiving is now getting underway with a shoot set to begin next month. Deadline reports Patrick Dempsey will star in the horror film, scripted by Jeff Rendel. The rest of the ensemble will be filled out by rising stars.