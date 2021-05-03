An official selection of the Cannes That Didn’t Happen, a new biopic exploring the life of one of the most prolific directors of all-time, German New Wave icon Rainer Werner Fassbinder, is now coming to the U.S. starting this week. Directed by Oskar Roehler, the new trailer for Enfant Terrible has now arrived courtesy of Dark Star Pictures.

Starring Oliver Masucci, Hary Prinz, Katja Riemann, and Felix Hellmann, the film explores the drug-fueled, limitlessly creative life of the director. Before his death at the age of 37, Fassbinder had made over 40 films and two TV series, as well as completing nearly 25 plays, and more. The trailer hints at a committed performance by Masucci, in what will hopefully be a compelling rise and fall story that sidesteps biopic cliches.

Watch the new trailer below.

Enfant Terrible opens in Virtual Cinemas on May 7 followed by a VOD and DVD release on June 15.