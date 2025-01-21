One of the potential breakout directorial debuts of Sundance Film Festival, which kicks off this week, is Mark Anthony Green’s thriller Opus. Backed by A24, who will release the film on March 14, the film stars Ayo Edebiri, John Malkovich, Juliette Lewis, Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, and Tatanka Means. Ahead of the release, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “A young writer (Ayo Edebiri) is invited to the remote compound of a legendary pop star (John Malkovich) who mysteriously disappeared thirty years ago. Surrounded by the star’s cult of sycophants and intoxicated journalists, she finds herself in the middle of his twisted plan.”

See the trailer below.