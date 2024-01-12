NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

The year’s great series “To Save and Project” begins its 2024 edition with a slate that includes films by Varda and Warhol.

Roxy Cinema

Michael Mann’s Blackhat and Collateral screen, the latter on 35mm; Claire Donato presents a print of Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me this Saturday.

Film Forum

I Heard It Through the Grapevine and Artie Shaw: Time Is All You Got begin runs, the former bringing with it a three-film program on Saturday; The Third Man continues a 75th-anniversary 35mm engagement; The Empire Strikes Back plays on Sunday.

IFC Center

Casablanca plays daily while Die Hard with a Vengeance, Donnie Darko, Spongebob Squarepants, and Goldfinger have late showings.

Anthology Film Archives

“Essential Cinema” brings two by Dreyer and three from Eisenstein.