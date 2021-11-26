After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

IFC Center

A Paul Verhoeven retro is underway as the 4K restoration of Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s masterpiece Cure continues and World of Wong Kar-wai keeps going, Lost Highway, Mulholland Dr., House, and Persona have showings.

Museum of the Moving Image

“See It Big: Extravaganzas!” offers Daisies and films by Guy Maddin and Wes Anderson; Little Fugitive plays on Saturday.

Metrograph

A series on punk cinema is underway, spearheaded by Dennis Hopper’s incredible Out of the Blue. Karyn Kusama’s Girlfight screens on Sunday.

Film Forum

While the stacked series of road movies continues, a Laurel & Hardy program plays on Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

The Last Detail and Monte Hellman’s The Shooting screen on Saturday.