NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Lincoln Center

NYFF Revivals continues with Abraham’s Valley, The Dupes, Household Saints, Un rêve plus long que la nuit, and shorts by Man Ray.

Museum of the Moving Image

Reverse Shot celebrates its 20th anniversary with a months-long programming run, continuing Friday and Sunday with Terence Davies’ The Deep Blue Sea on 35mm.

Roxy Cinema

The Double Life of Veronique, I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, The Hills Have Eyes, and The Devil’s Rejects show on 35mm.

IFC Center

Frankenstein, The Holy Mountain, and Gregg Araki’s Nowhere play while Oldboy screens in a new restoration.