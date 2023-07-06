NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Anthology Film Archives

Eight films by Nagisa Ōshima, one of the greatest Japanese directors, are subject of a retrospective.

Film at Lincoln Center

As The Mother and the Whore continues in a 4K restoration, the full Jean Eustache retrospective gets underway; Out of Sight plays for free this Friday night on Governors Island.

Roxy Cinema

35mm prints of Casino and Visconti’s The Damned screen, while Party Girl and Brick and Mirror show in 4K restorations.

Metrograph

Documentary filmmaker Tom Palazzolo is subject of a rare retrospective.

Film Forum

Godard’s Contempt and Midnight Cowboy play in 4K restorations.

Museum of the Moving Image

The original Star Wars trilogy, Roger Rabbit, and An American Werewolf in London play in a summer movie series, while a print of The Royal Tenenbaums screens on Saturday and Sunday; The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms also shows.

BAM

Films by documentarian St. Clair Bourne begin screening in a new series.

Museum of Modern Art

Prints from the 20th Century Fox vault continue screening.

IFC Center

The David Lynch and Studio Ghibli retrospectives continue while Scary Movie has late showings.