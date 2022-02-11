After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

IFC Center

The films of Catherine Breillat are highlighted in an extensive retrospective, while Solaris screens for its 50th anniversary.

Film Forum

A massive Toshiro Mifune retrospective has begun, while the new 35mm print of The Conversation continues its run and Girl Shy plays Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

The truly, absolutely inimitable Vincent Gallo is paid tribute with 35mm screenings of Buffalo ’66, The Brown Bunny, and Trouble Every Day.

Anthology Film Archives

“Homecoming Films” offers work by Lang, Welles, Buñuel, Mekas and more.

Metrograph

Films by Minelli, Lubitsch, Renoir, and Powell & Pressburger screen in “Technicolor Romance.”

Museum of the Moving Image

A tribute to the great Woody Strode kicks off with two of John Ford’s best and Pork Chop Hill.

Museum of Modern Art

The pre-code series continues.

Paris Theater

Cassavetes’ Shadows screens this weekend.