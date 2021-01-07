Well, here’s a nice surprise. Following up his Oscar-nominated documentary Fire at Sea, Gianfranco Rosi’s next feature Notturno enjoyed a strong festival run including Venice, Telluride, Toronto, New York film festivals. Now, SUPER LTD, which is part of NEON, has announced the film will be released in just a few weeks, on January 22 in Virtual Cinemas and on January 29 on Hulu and VOD. Rosi shot the film, which is Italy’s official submission for this year’s Academy Awards, over three years along the borders of Iraq, Kurdistan, Syria, and Lebanon.

David Katz said in his review, “The reaction to Notturno is going to be as interesting to observe as the work itself, and it begs to be further contextualized by experts on the Syrian Civil War and ISIS. The stellar documentary further confirms Gianfranco Rosi’s mastery of his chosen form: concise narratives of ordinary people captured in their environments––often those afflicted by broader conflicts––and all depicted through precise still compositions that double as formally polished photojournalism.”

See the trailer below.

