Casting is now underway for the adaptation of the 2017 best-selling novel The Women in the Castle. Assembling an impressive international cast, Nina Hoss, Daisy Ridley, and Kristin Scott Thomas are set to star in the film which centers on three widows who are involved in a plot to assassinate Hitler, Deadline reports.

The novel was written by Jessica Shattuck and the adaptation will be directed and penned by Jane Anderson, who recently wrote the screenplay for the Glenn Close-led drama The Wife. She is also a two-time Emmy winner for her work on The Positively True Adventures of the Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom and Olive Kitteridge. Ridley was last seen in Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker, while Kristin Scott Thomas will be playing Mrs. Danvers in Ben Wheatley’s upcoming remake of Rebecca, coming to Netflix next month. Meanwhile, Hoss is no stranger to World War II films, considering her tour-de-force performance in 2015’s Phoenix, where she played a concentration camp survivor.

See the book’s synopsis below via Amazon.