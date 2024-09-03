After taking a bit of a break, not appearing in a film since 2022’s Disenchanted, Amy Adams is back in full force this fall, leading Marielle Heller’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood follow-up Nightbitch. Based on Rachel Yoder’s novel, about a mother who literally transforms into a dog, Searchlight Pictures has now dropped the first trailer ahead of a TIFF premiere and December 6 release.

TIFF notes in their synopsis, “Scoot McNairy plays Mother’s Husband, a relatable, sensitive man struggling with his own challenges around parenthood. But make no mistake, this is Adams’ film. It is her fearless, unselfconscious, and fiercely intelligent performance that makes Nightbitch such a memorable experience. Heller weaves drama, comedy, and significant elements of magic realism into an audacious and important film, examining those aspects of motherhood — both dark and darkly humorous — of which we rarely speak.”

Also starring Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan, and Jessica Harper, see the trailer and poster below.