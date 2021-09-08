While The Many Saints of Newark’s first trailer raised some hackles on my social-media feed—it looks a bit parody-esque, bad sheen, uncertainty as to why this film exists at all—everybody I know who’s seen the final film speaks well of it; in short, this is far from Tony Soprano: The Phantom Menace. Perhaps knowing this puts some pep in my step watching a new trailer, released ahead of its October 1 theatrical / HBO Max debut, which to these eyes carries much more Sopranos spirit. Its placements here and here feel safe, still.

Directed by Alan Taylor and with a cast led by Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Vera Farmiga, Ray Liotta, John Magaro, and Michael Gandolfini as young Tony, see the preview below: