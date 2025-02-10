Following up her two consecutive features Sharp Stick and Catherine Called Birdy, Lena Dunham jumped into the 10-episode Netflix rom-com Too Much, which will hopefully get a release this year. Along with signing a first-look deal with Netflix for future projects, she’s now unveiled her next feature film.

Natalie Portman will lead Dunham’s rom-com Good Sex, Deadline reports. Here’s the synopsis: “After spending a decade in a failed relationship, successful couples’ therapist Ally (Portman) is turning 40 and is pushed, kicking and screaming, by her best friend back into the hopeless New York dating scene. But Ally finds her life pulled in opposing directions as she falls into a steamy fling with a 20-something Brooklyn hipster just as she begins a promising, more conventional relationship with Alan, a successful 50-something in Manhattan. As a romantic crossroads blossoms into a full-blown identity crisis, Ally juggles to keep these two very different men separate and to make sense of her own conflicting desires before she risks losing them both.”

Back in 2011, Portman sang the praises of Lena Dunham’s debut, telling Vogue, “Did you see Tiny Furniture? Lena Dunham wrote, directed, and starred in it; she’s 23, and it is just amazing. She walks around in her underwear for the whole movie; it’s harsh. She’s the subject, she’s not the object, and it’s beautiful—that’s the kind of thing we need more of.”

Portman will next be seen in Cathy Yan’s The Gallerist and Guy Ritchie’s Fountain of Youth.