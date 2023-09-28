Having recently shifted away from their one-film-a-day approach, MUBI has now unveiled their October lineup, which is headlined by Ira Sachs’ stellar drama Passages following its theatrical run this summer. The slate also features handpicked selections by Sachs, with work by Maurice Pialat, Luchino Visconti, Jack Hazan, Shirley Clarke, and Tsai Ming-liang.
Also arriving in October is “Watch If You Dare: Horror Halloween,” a series featuring a trio of giallo classics, with The Fifth Cord, The Possessed, and Forbidden Photos of a Lady Above Suspicion, alongside Guillermo del Toro’s The Devil’s Backbone and more. The service will also spotlight the work of underseen Japanese director Yasuzô Masumura, including his aching melodrama Red Angel, his biting workplace satire Giants and Toys, his thrilling noir Black Test Car, and more.
Check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.
October 1
The Infiltrators, directed by Alex Rivera, Cristina Ibarra | National Hispanic Heritage Month
The Vanished Elephant, directed by Javier Fuentes-León | National Hispanic Heritage Month
There’s Nothing Out There, directed by Rolfe Kanefsky | Rediscovered
The Devil’s Backbone, directed by Guillermo del Toro | Watch If You Dare: Horror Halloween
Forbidden Photos of a Lady Above Suspicion, directed by Luciano Ercoli | Watch If You Dare: Horror Halloween
The Fifth Cord, directed by Luigi Bazzoni | Watch If You Dare: Horror Halloween
The Possessed, directed by Luigi Bazzoni, Franco Rossellini | Watch If You Dare: Horror Halloween
Always Shine, directed by Sophia Takal | Watch If You Dare: Horror Halloween
Red Angel, directed by Yasuzô Masumura | Beautiful Perversions: Films by Yasuzo Masumura
Blind Beast, directed by Yasuzô Masumura | Beautiful Perversions: Films by Yasuzo Masumura
Irezumi, directed by Yasuzô Masumura | Beautiful Perversions: Films by Yasuzo Masumura
Giants and Toys, directed by Yasuzô Masumura | Beautiful Perversions: Films by Yasuzo Masumura
Black Test Car, directed by Yasuzô Masumura | Beautiful Perversions: Films by Yasuzo Masumura
The Black Report, directed by Yasuzô Masumura | Beautiful Perversions: Films by Yasuzo Masumura
The Tale of King Crab, directed by Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis
Copycat, directed by Charlie Shackleton
Indignation, directed by James Schamus
Shortbus, directed by John Cameron Mitchell
Paprika, directed by Satoshi Kon
October 6
Passages, directed by Ira Sachs | MUBI Releases
The Innocent (Dir. Luchino Visconti, 1976)
Loulou (Maurice Pialat, 1980)
A Bigger Splash (Jack Hazan, 1973)
Portrait of Jason (Dir. Shirley Clarke, 1967)
The Mouth Agape (Dir. Maurice Pialat, 1974)
Rebels of the Neon God (Dir. Tsai Ming-liang, 1992)
October 23
Green Vinyl, directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho | Short Films Big Names