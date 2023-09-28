Having recently shifted away from their one-film-a-day approach, MUBI has now unveiled their October lineup, which is headlined by Ira Sachs’ stellar drama Passages following its theatrical run this summer. The slate also features handpicked selections by Sachs, with work by Maurice Pialat, Luchino Visconti, Jack Hazan, Shirley Clarke, and Tsai Ming-liang.

Also arriving in October is “Watch If You Dare: Horror Halloween,” a series featuring a trio of giallo classics, with The Fifth Cord, The Possessed, and Forbidden Photos of a Lady Above Suspicion, alongside Guillermo del Toro’s The Devil’s Backbone and more. The service will also spotlight the work of underseen Japanese director Yasuzô Masumura, including his aching melodrama Red Angel, his biting workplace satire Giants and Toys, his thrilling noir Black Test Car, and more.

Check out the lineup below

October 1

The Infiltrators, directed by Alex Rivera, Cristina Ibarra | National Hispanic Heritage Month

The Vanished Elephant, directed by Javier Fuentes-León | National Hispanic Heritage Month

There’s Nothing Out There, directed by Rolfe Kanefsky | Rediscovered

The Devil’s Backbone, directed by Guillermo del Toro | Watch If You Dare: Horror Halloween

Forbidden Photos of a Lady Above Suspicion, directed by Luciano Ercoli | Watch If You Dare: Horror Halloween

The Fifth Cord, directed by Luigi Bazzoni | Watch If You Dare: Horror Halloween

The Possessed, directed by Luigi Bazzoni, Franco Rossellini | Watch If You Dare: Horror Halloween

Always Shine, directed by Sophia Takal | Watch If You Dare: Horror Halloween

Red Angel, directed by Yasuzô Masumura | Beautiful Perversions: Films by Yasuzo Masumura

Blind Beast, directed by Yasuzô Masumura | Beautiful Perversions: Films by Yasuzo Masumura

Irezumi, directed by Yasuzô Masumura | Beautiful Perversions: Films by Yasuzo Masumura

Giants and Toys, directed by Yasuzô Masumura | Beautiful Perversions: Films by Yasuzo Masumura

Black Test Car, directed by Yasuzô Masumura | Beautiful Perversions: Films by Yasuzo Masumura

The Black Report, directed by Yasuzô Masumura | Beautiful Perversions: Films by Yasuzo Masumura

The Tale of King Crab, directed by Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis

Copycat, directed by Charlie Shackleton

Indignation, directed by James Schamus

Shortbus, directed by John Cameron Mitchell

Paprika, directed by Satoshi Kon

October 6

Passages, directed by Ira Sachs | MUBI Releases

The Innocent (Dir. Luchino Visconti, 1976)

Loulou (Maurice Pialat, 1980)

A Bigger Splash (Jack Hazan, 1973)

Portrait of Jason (Dir. Shirley Clarke, 1967)

The Mouth Agape (Dir. Maurice Pialat, 1974)

Rebels of the Neon God (Dir. Tsai Ming-liang, 1992)



October 23

Green Vinyl, directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho | Short Films Big Names