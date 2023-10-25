MUBI has unveiled their November 2023 lineup, featuring notable new releases such as Ashley McKenzie’s Queens of the Qing Dynasty and Alain Gomis’ Thelonious Monk documentary Rewind & Play. Also in the lineup is three stellar earlier films from Christian Petzold––Yella, Jerichow, and The State I Am In––along with John Cassavetes’ Husbands and Gloria, a Hayao Miyazaki short, and a retrospective dedicated to Argentinian-born, French-educated filmmaker and theorist Nelly Kaplan.
November 1
A Very Curious Girl, directed by Nelly Kaplan | A Mischievous Rebellion: Films by Nelly Kaplan
The Pleasure of Love, directed by Nelly Kaplan | A Mischievous Rebellion: Films by Nelly Kaplan
Charles and Lucie, directed by Nelly Kaplan | A Mischievous Rebellion: Films by Nelly Kaplan
Papa the Little Boats, directed by Nelly Kaplan | A Mischievous Rebellion: Films by Nelly Kaplan
Yella, directed by Christian Petzold | Phantoms Among Us: The Films of Christian Petzold
Jerichow, directed by Christian Petzold | Phantoms Among Us: The Films of Christian Petzold
The State I Am In, directed by Christian Petzold | Phantoms Among Us: The Films of Christian Petzold
Crumb, directed by Terry Zwigoff | Portrait of the Artist
Yuki’s Sun, directed by Hayao Miyazaki | Short Films Big Names
Polytechnique, directed by Denis Villeneuve
The Perfect Candidate, directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour
Midnight Traveler, directed by Hassan Fazili
Les parents terribles, directed by Jean Cocteau
Bunker, directed by Jenny Perlin
Husbands, directed by John Cassavetes
Gloria, directed by John Cassavetes
IWOW: I Walk On Water, directed by Khalik Allah
Good Thanks, You?, directed by Molly Manning Walker
Ida, directed by Paweł Pawlikowski
The Captain, directed by Robert Schwentke
Bulletproof, directed by Todd Chandler
Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin, directed by Werner Herzog
November 3
Rewind & Play, directed by Alain Gomis | MUBI Spotlight
November 15
Werewolf, directed by Ashley McKenzie
Queens of the Qing Dynasty, directed by Ashley McKenzie
November 29
Jill, Uncredited, directed by Anthony Ing | Brief Encounters