MUBI has unveiled their November 2023 lineup, featuring notable new releases such as Ashley McKenzie’s Queens of the Qing Dynasty and Alain Gomis’ Thelonious Monk documentary Rewind & Play. Also in the lineup is three stellar earlier films from Christian Petzold––Yella, Jerichow, and The State I Am In––along with John Cassavetes’ Husbands and Gloria, a Hayao Miyazaki short, and a retrospective dedicated to Argentinian-born, French-educated filmmaker and theorist Nelly Kaplan.

Check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.

November 1

A Very Curious Girl, directed by Nelly Kaplan | A Mischievous Rebellion: Films by Nelly Kaplan

The Pleasure of Love, directed by Nelly Kaplan | A Mischievous Rebellion: Films by Nelly Kaplan

Charles and Lucie, directed by Nelly Kaplan | A Mischievous Rebellion: Films by Nelly Kaplan

Papa the Little Boats, directed by Nelly Kaplan | A Mischievous Rebellion: Films by Nelly Kaplan

Yella, directed by Christian Petzold | Phantoms Among Us: The Films of Christian Petzold

Jerichow, directed by Christian Petzold | Phantoms Among Us: The Films of Christian Petzold

The State I Am In, directed by Christian Petzold | Phantoms Among Us: The Films of Christian Petzold

Crumb, directed by Terry Zwigoff | Portrait of the Artist

Yuki’s Sun, directed by Hayao Miyazaki | Short Films Big Names

Polytechnique, directed by Denis Villeneuve

The Perfect Candidate, directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour

Midnight Traveler, directed by Hassan Fazili

Les parents terribles, directed by Jean Cocteau

Bunker, directed by Jenny Perlin

Husbands, directed by John Cassavetes

Gloria, directed by John Cassavetes

IWOW: I Walk On Water, directed by Khalik Allah

Good Thanks, You?, directed by Molly Manning Walker

Ida, directed by Paweł Pawlikowski

The Captain, directed by Robert Schwentke

Bulletproof, directed by Todd Chandler

Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin, directed by Werner Herzog

November 3

Rewind & Play, directed by Alain Gomis | MUBI Spotlight



November 15

Werewolf, directed by Ashley McKenzie

Queens of the Qing Dynasty, directed by Ashley McKenzie



November 29

Jill, Uncredited, directed by Anthony Ing | Brief Encounters