MUBI’s June 2025 selections have arrived, featuring the previously announced mammoth drop of David Lynch and Mark Frost’s Twin Peaks: Season 1 & 2 and Twin Peaks: The Return. Additional highlights include Trương Minh Quý’s acclaimed second feature Việt and Nam, plus films by Gregg Araki, Ira Sachs, Alain Guiraudie, and Michael Almereyda.

Luke Hicks said in his review of Trương Minh Quý’s Cannes and NYFF selection, “The opening shot of Việt and Nam, writer-director Trương Minh Quý’s sophomore film, is a feat of cinematic restraint. Nearly imperceivable white specs of dust begin to appear, few and far between, drifting from the top of a pitch-black screen to the bottom, where the faintest trace of something can be made out in the swallowing darkness. The sound design is cavernous and close, heaving with breath and trickling with the noise of running water. A boy incrementally appears, walking gradually from one corner of the screen to the other. He has another boy on his back. A dream is gently relayed in voiceover. Then, without the frame ever having truly revealed itself, it’s gone. “

June 1st

Camp X-Ray, directed by Peter Sattler | Hand-picked by Cory Michael Smith

1985, directed by Yen Tan | Hand-picked by Cory Michael Smith

Stranger by the Lake, directed by Alain Guiraudie | This is Not a Coming Out Story

The Way He Looks, directed by Daniel Riberio | This is Not a Coming Out Story

The Living End, directed by Gregg Araki | This is Not a Coming Out Story

Totally F***ed Up, directed by Gregg Araki | This is Not a Coming Out Story

I Am Divine, directed by Jeffrey Schwarz | This is Not a Coming Out Story

Keep the Lights On, directed by Ira Sachs | This is Not a Coming Out Story

Naz + Maalik, directed by Jay Dockendorf | This is Not a Coming Out Story

Party Girl, directed by Daisy von Scherler Mayer

Majorie Prime, directed by Michael Almereyda