MUBI has unveiled their lineup for next month’s streaming offerings, featuring a selection of notable new releases, including Kazik Radwanski’s Matt & Mara, Lisandro Alonso’s Eureka, Monica Sorelle’s Mountains, Marija Kavtardzé’s Slow, Monia Chokri’s The Nature of Love, and more. Additional highlights include films by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Brady Corbet, Peter Weir, and more.
Recently naming Matt and Mara one of the best films of 2024, Blake Simons said, “Kazik Radwanski’s misty-eyed, mostly improvised tale of friends-not-quite-lovers excels at capturing intricacies of the unspoken. There’s a warming tenderness and quiet sadness to Deragh Campbell and Matt Johnson’s restrained interactions. In the final moments, Mara places a crumpled receipt inside a book and returns it to its shelf. Sometimes that’s what a good film is: a leaf through our feelings. Matt and Mara is there on the shelf now, for when we feel like opening that book again.“
Check out the lineup below, and get 30 days free here.
February 1st
L’avance, directed by Djiby Kebe
You Hide Me, directed by Nii Kwate Owoo
Matt & Mara, directed by Kazik Radwanski | Latest & Greatest
Slow, directed by Marija Kavtardzé | Latest & Greatest
Mountains, directed by Monica Sorelle | Latest & Greatest
The Nature of Love, directed by Monia Chokri | Will They? Won’t They?
Asako I & II, directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi | Will They? Won’t They?
Unrest, directed by Cyril Schäublin
Welcome to Chechnya, directed by David France
February 15th
Happening, directed by Audrey Diwan
The Childhood of a Leader, directed by Brady Corbet
Paris, 13th District, directed by Jacques Audiard
February 21st
Finding Vivian Maier, directed by John Maloof, Charlie Siskel | And the Oscar Goes to…
The Way Back, directed by Peter Weir | And the Oscar Goes to…
Eureka, directed by Lisandro Alonso | Latest & Greatest