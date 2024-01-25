MUBI has unveiled their February 2024 lineup, featuring Roy Andersson’s little-seen 1991 short World of Glory, Nicole Holofcener’s Lovely & Amazing starring Catherine Keener with an early Jake Gyllenhaal performance, and special Black History Month selections: Spike Lee’s Red Hook Summer, Kasi Lemmon’s Eve’s Bayou, Carl Franklin’s One False Move, and more.

Just-Added

American Movie, directed by Christopher Smith | Festival Focus: Sundance

Pieces of April, directed by Peter Hedges | Festival Focus: Sundance

The Blair Witch Project, directed by Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez | Festival Focus: Sundance

But I’m a Cheerleader, directed by Jamie Babbit | Festival Focus: Sundance

Secretary, directed by Steven Shainberg | Festival Focus: Sundance

Medicine for Melancholy directed by Barry Jenkins | First Films First

Antiviral, directed by Brandon Cronenberg | First Films First

Shithouse, directed by Cooper Raiff | First Films First

Age of Panic, directed by Justine Triet | First Films First

Bottle Rocket, directed by Wes Anderson | First Films First

Following, directed by Christopher Nolan | First Films First

Don’t Be a Dick About It, directed by Benjamin Mullinkosson

Omelia Contadina, directed by JR, Alice Rohrwacher

Keane, directed by Lodge Kerrigan

Whores’ Glory directed by Michael Glawogger

Lost and Beautiful, directed by Pietro Marcello

The Illusionist, directed by Sylvain Chomet

Extinction of the Species, directed by Matthew Porterfield and Nicolasa Ruiz | Brief Encounters

Fremont, Babak Jalali | MUBI Spotlight

Autobiographical Scene Number 6882, directed by Ruben Östlund | Short Films Big Names