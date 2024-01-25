MUBI has unveiled their February 2024 lineup, featuring Roy Andersson’s little-seen 1991 short World of Glory, Nicole Holofcener’s Lovely & Amazing starring Catherine Keener with an early Jake Gyllenhaal performance, and special Black History Month selections: Spike Lee’s Red Hook Summer, Kasi Lemmon’s Eve’s Bayou, Carl Franklin’s One False Move, and more.
Check out the lineup below, including recently added January titles
Just-Added
American Movie, directed by Christopher Smith | Festival Focus: Sundance
Pieces of April, directed by Peter Hedges | Festival Focus: Sundance
The Blair Witch Project, directed by Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez | Festival Focus: Sundance
But I’m a Cheerleader, directed by Jamie Babbit | Festival Focus: Sundance
Secretary, directed by Steven Shainberg | Festival Focus: Sundance
Medicine for Melancholy directed by Barry Jenkins | First Films First
Antiviral, directed by Brandon Cronenberg | First Films First
Shithouse, directed by Cooper Raiff | First Films First
Age of Panic, directed by Justine Triet | First Films First
Bottle Rocket, directed by Wes Anderson | First Films First
Following, directed by Christopher Nolan | First Films First
Don’t Be a Dick About It, directed by Benjamin Mullinkosson
Omelia Contadina, directed by JR, Alice Rohrwacher
Keane, directed by Lodge Kerrigan
Whores’ Glory directed by Michael Glawogger
Lost and Beautiful, directed by Pietro Marcello
The Illusionist, directed by Sylvain Chomet
Extinction of the Species, directed by Matthew Porterfield and Nicolasa Ruiz | Brief Encounters
Fremont, Babak Jalali | MUBI Spotlight
Autobiographical Scene Number 6882, directed by Ruben Östlund | Short Films Big Names
February 1st
World of Glory, directed by Roy Andersson | Short Films Big Names
Tchoupitoulas,directed by Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross
One False Move, directed by Carl Franklin | Cut to Black
The City Below, directed by Christoph Hochhäusler
The Lies of Victors,directed by Christoph Hochhäusler
Warrior, directed by Gavin O’Connor
Night of the Living Dead,directed by George A. Romero
Eve’s Bayou,directed by Kasi Lemmons | Cut To Black
Death in the Garden, directed by Luis Buñuel
Watermelon Man, directed by Melvin Van Peebles | Cut To Black
Tabu, directed by Miguel Gomes
Deerskin, directed by Quentin Dupieux
MLK/FBI, directed by Samuel D. Pollard | Cut To Black
Red Hook Summer, directed by Spike Lee | Cut To Black
Sleeping Sickness, directed by Ulrich Köhler
So Long, My Son, directed by Wang Xiaoshuai
February 14th
Lovely & Amazing, directed by Nicole Holofcener | In the Mood for Love
La Antena, directed by Esteban Sapir
February 16th
Sorry to Bother You, directed by Boots Riley | Cut To Black