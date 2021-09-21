The U.S. lineup at MUBI next month has been unveiled, featuring films by Claude Chabrol, Paulo Rocha, Ulrich Köhler, and more. Notable new releases include Pedro Costa’s striking Locarno winner Vitalina Varela as well as the Julia Fox-led PVT Chat (check out our extensive interview with director Ben Hozie here.).

As part of their series Thrills, Chills, and Exquisite Horrors, the Martin Scorsese favorite Wake in Fright joins MUBI, along with Fabrice Du Welz’s Alleluia, Nicolas Winding Refn’s underseen Fear X, and Ben Wheatley’s trippy A Field in England.

Check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.

October 1 | Alléluia | Fabrice Du Welz | Thrills, Chills, and Exquisite Horrors

October 2 | Styx | Wolfgang Fischer

October 3 | The Green Years | Paulo Rocha | Double Bill: Paulo Rocha

October 4 | Change of Life | Paulo Rocha | Double Bill: Paulo Rocha

October 5 | Your Day Is My Night | Lynne Sachs

October 6 | Hey, You! | Péter Szoboszlay | Fables, Folklore, Futurism: Visionary Hungarian Animations

October 7 | The Wall | Julian Pölsler

October 8 | Vitalina Varela | Pedro Costa

October 9 | The Third Lover | Claude Chabrol | A New Wave of Suspense: A Claude Chabrol Double Bill

October 10 | Landru | Claude Chabrol | A New Wave of Suspense: A Claude Chabrol Double Bill

October 11 | Moving On | Yoon Dan-bi | New South Korean Cinema

October 12 | In Search of the Famine | Mrinal Sen | Voice of the Unheard: A Mrinal Sen Retrospective

October 13 | Corporate Accountability | Jonathan Perel | Undiscovered

October 14 | I Like Life a Lot | Katalin Macskássy | Fables, Folklore, Futurism: Visionary Hungarian Animations

October 15 | Two Gods | Zeshawn Ali | MUBI Spotlight

October 16 | Fear X | Nicolas Winding Refn | Thrills, Chills, and Exquisite Horrors

October 17 | Séraphine | Martin Provost | Portrait of the Artist

October 18 | Cosmos | Manon Briand, Marie-Julie Dallaire, Denis Villeneuve, André Turpin, Jennifer Alleyn, Arto Paragamian

October 19 | Lucky Chan-Sil | Kim Cho-hee | New South Korean Cinema

October 20 | Endless Night | Eloy Enciso | The New Auteurs

October 21 | Panic | Sándor Reisenbüchler | Fables, Folklore, Futurism: Visionary Hungarian Animations

October 22 | Potiche | François Ozon | Performers We Love

October 23 | PVT Chat | Ben Hozie | MUBI Spotlight

October 24 | In My Room | Ulrich Köhler | Double Bill: Ulrich Köhler

October 25 | Bungalow | Ulrich Köhler | Double Bill: Ulrich Köhler

October 26 | Play It Safe | Mitch Kalisa | Brief Encounters

October 27 | Hidden | Jafar Panahi | Opéra de Paris Meets Cinema’s Auteurs

October 28 | Sweetgrass | Lucien Castaing Taylor, Ilisa Barbash

October 29 | There Is No Evil | Mohammad Rasoulof | MUBI Spotlight

October 30 | Wake in Fright | Ted Kotcheff | Thrills, Chills, and Exquisite Horrors

October 31 | A Field in England | Ben Wheatley | Thrills, Chills, and Exquisite Horrors