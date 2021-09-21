The U.S. lineup at MUBI next month has been unveiled, featuring films by Claude Chabrol, Paulo Rocha, Ulrich Köhler, and more. Notable new releases include Pedro Costa’s striking Locarno winner Vitalina Varela as well as the Julia Fox-led PVT Chat (check out our extensive interview with director Ben Hozie here.).
As part of their series Thrills, Chills, and Exquisite Horrors, the Martin Scorsese favorite Wake in Fright joins MUBI, along with Fabrice Du Welz’s Alleluia, Nicolas Winding Refn’s underseen Fear X, and Ben Wheatley’s trippy A Field in England.
Check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.
October 1 | Alléluia | Fabrice Du Welz | Thrills, Chills, and Exquisite Horrors
October 2 | Styx | Wolfgang Fischer
October 3 | The Green Years | Paulo Rocha | Double Bill: Paulo Rocha
October 4 | Change of Life | Paulo Rocha | Double Bill: Paulo Rocha
October 5 | Your Day Is My Night | Lynne Sachs
October 6 | Hey, You! | Péter Szoboszlay | Fables, Folklore, Futurism: Visionary Hungarian Animations
October 7 | The Wall | Julian Pölsler
October 8 | Vitalina Varela | Pedro Costa
October 9 | The Third Lover | Claude Chabrol | A New Wave of Suspense: A Claude Chabrol Double Bill
October 10 | Landru | Claude Chabrol | A New Wave of Suspense: A Claude Chabrol Double Bill
October 11 | Moving On | Yoon Dan-bi | New South Korean Cinema
October 12 | In Search of the Famine | Mrinal Sen | Voice of the Unheard: A Mrinal Sen Retrospective
October 13 | Corporate Accountability | Jonathan Perel | Undiscovered
October 14 | I Like Life a Lot | Katalin Macskássy | Fables, Folklore, Futurism: Visionary Hungarian Animations
October 15 | Two Gods | Zeshawn Ali | MUBI Spotlight
October 16 | Fear X | Nicolas Winding Refn | Thrills, Chills, and Exquisite Horrors
October 17 | Séraphine | Martin Provost | Portrait of the Artist
October 18 | Cosmos | Manon Briand, Marie-Julie Dallaire, Denis Villeneuve, André Turpin, Jennifer Alleyn, Arto Paragamian
October 19 | Lucky Chan-Sil | Kim Cho-hee | New South Korean Cinema
October 20 | Endless Night | Eloy Enciso | The New Auteurs
October 21 | Panic | Sándor Reisenbüchler | Fables, Folklore, Futurism: Visionary Hungarian Animations
October 22 | Potiche | François Ozon | Performers We Love
October 23 | PVT Chat | Ben Hozie | MUBI Spotlight
October 24 | In My Room | Ulrich Köhler | Double Bill: Ulrich Köhler
October 25 | Bungalow | Ulrich Köhler | Double Bill: Ulrich Köhler
October 26 | Play It Safe | Mitch Kalisa | Brief Encounters
October 27 | Hidden | Jafar Panahi | Opéra de Paris Meets Cinema’s Auteurs
October 28 | Sweetgrass | Lucien Castaing Taylor, Ilisa Barbash
October 29 | There Is No Evil | Mohammad Rasoulof | MUBI Spotlight
October 30 | Wake in Fright | Ted Kotcheff | Thrills, Chills, and Exquisite Horrors
October 31 | A Field in England | Ben Wheatley | Thrills, Chills, and Exquisite Horrors