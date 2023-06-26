MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for next month, including the exclusive streaming premiere of Lars von Trier’s The Idiots in a new 4K restoration, Céline Devaux’s anti-romcom Everybody Loves Jeanne, and Tyler Taormina’s Happer’s Comet.
Additional selections include three films by Wong Kar Wai, a Robert Altman double feature, four works by Jacques Rivette, plus shorts by Mia Hansen-Løve and Yorgos Lanthimos.
Check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.
July 1 – Synecdoche, New York, directed by Charlie Kaufman
July 2 – 2046, directed by Wong Kar Wai | As Time Goes By: Three by Wong Kar Wai
July 3 – The Exiles, directed by Kent MacKenzie
July 4 – Ivansxtc, directed by Bernard Rose
July 5 – Un Pur Esprit, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve | Short Films Big Names
July 6 – Contemporary Color, directed by Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross | Turn It Up: Music on Film
July 7 – The Idiots, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier
July 8 – Ashes of Time Redux, directed by Wong Kar Wai | As Time Goes By: Three by Wong Kar Wai
July 9 – California Split, directed by Robert Altman | Robert Altman: A Double Bill
July 10 – Kansas City, directed by Robert Altman | Robert Altman: A Double Bill
July 11 – Gang of Four, directed by Jacques Rivette | Jacques Rivette
July 12 – Meet Doug, directed by Théo Jollet | Brief Encounters
July 13 – Lady of Burlesque, directed by William A. Wellman
July 14 – Buffalo ’66, directed by Vincent Gallo
July 15 – The Grandmaster, directed by Wong Kar Wai | As Time Goes By: Three by Wong Kar Wai
July 16 – ‘71, directed by Yann Demange
July 17 – Keoma, directed by Enzo G. Castellari
July 18 – Happer’s Comet, directed by Tyler Taormina
July 19 – Il buco, directed by Michelangelo Frammartino
July 20 – La Belle Noiseuse, directed by Jacques Rivette | Jacques Rivette
July 21 – Twister, directed by Michael Almereyda
July 22 – Kinetta, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos
July 23 – Pumping Iron, directed by George Butler, Robert Fiore | The Unusual Subjects
July 24 – Joan the Maid, Part 1: The Battles, directed by Jacques Rivette | Jacques Rivette
July 25 – Joan the Maid, Part 2: The Prisons, directed by Jacques Rivette | Jacques Rivette
July 26 – Beats, directed by Brian Welsh | Turn It Up: Music on Film
July 27 – Everybody Loves Jeanne, directed by Céline Devaux | Debuts
July 28 – Sex and Lucía, directed by Julio Medem
July 29 – Duet For Cannibals, directed by Susan Sontag
July 30 – The Ballad of Narayama, directed by Shôhei Imamura | Shôhei Imamura: A Double Bill
July 31 – Black Rain, directed by Shôhei Imamura | Shôhei Imamura: A Double Bill