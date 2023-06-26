MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for next month, including the exclusive streaming premiere of Lars von Trier’s The Idiots in a new 4K restoration, Céline Devaux’s anti-romcom Everybody Loves Jeanne, and Tyler Taormina’s Happer’s Comet.

Additional selections include three films by Wong Kar Wai, a Robert Altman double feature, four works by Jacques Rivette, plus shorts by Mia Hansen-Løve and Yorgos Lanthimos.

July 1 – Synecdoche, New York, directed by Charlie Kaufman

July 2 – 2046, directed by Wong Kar Wai | As Time Goes By: Three by Wong Kar Wai

July 3 – The Exiles, directed by Kent MacKenzie

July 4 – Ivansxtc, directed by Bernard Rose

July 5 – Un Pur Esprit, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve | Short Films Big Names

July 6 – Contemporary Color, directed by Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross | Turn It Up: Music on Film

July 7 – The Idiots, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier

July 8 – Ashes of Time Redux, directed by Wong Kar Wai | As Time Goes By: Three by Wong Kar Wai

July 9 – California Split, directed by Robert Altman | Robert Altman: A Double Bill

July 10 – Kansas City, directed by Robert Altman | Robert Altman: A Double Bill

July 11 – Gang of Four, directed by Jacques Rivette | Jacques Rivette

July 12 – Meet Doug, directed by Théo Jollet | Brief Encounters

July 13 – Lady of Burlesque, directed by William A. Wellman

July 14 – Buffalo ’66, directed by Vincent Gallo

July 15 – The Grandmaster, directed by Wong Kar Wai | As Time Goes By: Three by Wong Kar Wai

July 16 – ‘71, directed by Yann Demange

July 17 – Keoma, directed by Enzo G. Castellari

July 18 – Happer’s Comet, directed by Tyler Taormina

July 19 – Il buco, directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

July 20 – La Belle Noiseuse, directed by Jacques Rivette | Jacques Rivette

July 21 – Twister, directed by Michael Almereyda

July 22 – Kinetta, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

July 23 – Pumping Iron, directed by George Butler, Robert Fiore | The Unusual Subjects

July 24 – Joan the Maid, Part 1: The Battles, directed by Jacques Rivette | Jacques Rivette

July 25 – Joan the Maid, Part 2: The Prisons, directed by Jacques Rivette | Jacques Rivette

July 26 – Beats, directed by Brian Welsh | Turn It Up: Music on Film

July 27 – Everybody Loves Jeanne, directed by Céline Devaux | Debuts

July 28 – Sex and Lucía, directed by Julio Medem

July 29 – Duet For Cannibals, directed by Susan Sontag

July 30 – The Ballad of Narayama, directed by Shôhei Imamura | Shôhei Imamura: A Double Bill

July 31 – Black Rain, directed by Shôhei Imamura | Shôhei Imamura: A Double Bill